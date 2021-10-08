A Bowling Green woman was arrested and her car seized after she allegedly stole credit cards and tried to purchase electronics with them.
Andrea Remlinger, 23, was arrested at Walmart, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police were called to the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road on Wednesday at 6:34 a.m. on a report of a theft from a vehicle. A woman reported her wallet was missing.
Her credit card had reportedly been used at Meijer to purchase electronics. A woman was trying to use the card at Walmart to buy a television.
Officers went to Walmart and found Remlinger, according to the report. She reportedly had the Meijer purchase in her Impala, which was towed.
Remlinger was charged with theft and taken to jail.