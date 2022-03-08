A Bowling Green woman accused of injecting a lethal dose of fentanyl into her husband has rejected a plea deal.
Heather Henning, 34, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman
She was indicted in June for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips said if Henning pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, the remaining charges would be dismissed.
There was a recommendation of a prison term of seven years, and he would consider counter offers.
“This offer came after extensive discussion with the victim’s family,” Phillips said.
According to court documents, Henning administered fentanyl to Jeffrey Henning at their home in the 300 block of Derby Avenue in January 2021.
At approximately 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 7, Bowling Green police and EMS responded to the home on the report of an unresponsive male.
Henning reportedly admitted to injecting Jeffrey Henning with about 35 units of fentanyl.
According to his online obituary, Jeffrey was Heather’s husband.
Jeffrey Henning, 39, was taken to the hospital where he died later that day.
The Lucas County coroner determined he died of a drug overdose and had 463 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his blood. Over 5 nanograms is considered lethal, according to the court documents.
Phillips said he has learned the defendant has rejected the offer.
“That is an accurate representation of the discussions I’ve had with my client,” said defense attorney Gene Murray. “We respectfully decline.”
Phillips said the state will be willing to negotiate up to one week prior to trial, which has been set for April 18-20.