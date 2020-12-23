Bowling Green Council’s final meeting of 2020 was a busy one, passing a series of ordinances and voting to extend the city’s mask ordinance through the first quarter of 2021.
At Monday's meeting, council unanimously voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance to March 31.
“It seems like a reasonable date to extend it to the end of March,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, “and hopefully we won’t have to extend it beyond that.”
Among the legislation passed was a resolution praising the city’s administration and employees for their work over the last year amidst the challenges caused by the pandemic.
“I can tell you that your words will have a positive impact on our city employees,” Mayor Mike Aspacher told council during Monday’s meeting. “For them to hear from you, elected officials in this community … your expression of your appreciation will go a long way.”
When the resolution was introduced, Councilman Greg Robinette, who introduced the matter, read it in full.
The language of the resolution states, in part, that council “recognizes the challenges that the global COVID-19 virus pandemic has placed upon Bowling Green city administration, the departments, and city employees as they respond to the logistical, health and economic challenges caused by the virus,” and that council “acknowledges that every member of the city administration, and every city employee has risen to the challenge of responding to the COVID-19 virus in ways that have allowed for the continuation of essential city services, while implementing measures to protect the health, safety and well-being of city employees and our citizens being served.”
It further states that council “appreciates that all employees of the city have made significant personal sacrifices, and subjected themselves to personal risk, in order to ensure the continuation of essential services during 2020,” and that employees and the administration “have continued to identify and implement measures to further advance public health in critical ways, while also promoting the patronage and reducing the economic burden on our local businesses as much as possible.”
“It all works when we all work together,” Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said later in the meeting. “It has really taken all of us working together.” She told council that the resolution will be sent to all employees for them to read.
Aspacher took note of the contributions of the city’s employees, saying they have “risen to the occasion time and again. I think that 2020 has shown the resiliency of our community,” and businesses have found ways to stay open and serve customers safely, and residents have found a way to patronize them.
Aspacher also noted that “we have a lot of really great partnerships in this community that are valuable and this pandemic has revealed just how valuable these partnerships are,” including with the Bowling Green City Schools, private schools, Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Health Department.
“All these people have been diligent in their efforts to contribute to the important things in our community, and I’m thankful for these things,” Aspacher said.
He further thanked council for their work throughout the year.
“You guys have done an extraordinary job this year of leading in this community," Aspacher said. "You have contributed to our community’s ability to venture through this very difficult time.”
Councilman Bill Herald also offered praise for Aspacher, saying he’s had a “heck of a first year as mayor.
“I’ve had a chance to observe and see that job that you have done in your first year as mayor and I just want to thank you for the amazing job that you’ve done,” Herald said. “We do know that the mayor’s position is very important for setting direction, setting tone, and you’ve done nothing short of a wonderful job doing that.”
Council also gave a second and this reading to, and unanimously passed, legislation that will allow the city to contract with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce for the marketing of the city, and place monies from the hotel/motel tax under their management. Prior to the legislation, 60% of the proceeds from the tax were used to wholly fund the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has worked to market and promote the city for 15 years. The matter was passed without discussion.
Earlier in the meeting, Herald asked Aspacher about a portion of the legislation stating that there would be a board of at least five members to be appointed by the mayor. He encouraged Aspacher to place some current CVB members on the board.
“I think what that would do is allow us to have the continuity of vision, take advantage of some of the lessons that have been learned,” Herald said.
Aspacher said that is something that has been considered, and that the appointment of the board will be a collaborative process, to include chamber director Mary Hinkelman and other chamber members.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved legislation to accept $556 which, according to a legislative package document prepared for council, represented the final distribution of CARES Act funds from Wood County. Over five distributions this year, the city has received approximately $2.41 million.
• Approved the city’s 2021 budget. Including the utility budget, the budget includes $172.5 million in appropriations.
• Approved legislation allowing the city to contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for professional design and construction administration services for a planned new City Administrative Services Building, and to advertise for bids and enter into contracts for construction of the building.