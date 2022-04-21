The City of Bowling Green Utilities Business Office was recently made aware that some residents have received calls warning that their utilities would be shut off if individuals did not pay balances in gift cards. Residents, who receive a call making similar demands or asking for account information, should not respond and are urged to report the phone number to the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571.
Residents, delinquent on their utility account, can expect to receive an automated phone call and a delinquent letter in addition to their bills. They may be subject to disconnection when temperatures are above 32 degrees. Residents will never be asked to pay their City of Bowling Green utility bill with gift cards.
Payments may be made online via credit card or in person via cash or check at the City Administration Building. Residents, who have questions about their bill, are encouraged to check their account online or call the Utilities Business Office at 419-354-6252. Information on Utility Bill Pay Assistance is available at www.bgohio.org.