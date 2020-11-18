The Wood County District Public Library Trustees gave the green light to staying open during the state’s “red” designation, due to coronavirus.
At Monday’s meeting, the board members said they agreed with Director Michael Penrod’s decision to stay open as the county’s COVID-19 cases rise, putting it in level 3 last week. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities. (Wood County’s daily coronavirus statistics are on page 2.)
“I don’t want to color the board’s thinking, but we have done so much to keep this place and the staff and the patrons safe, I personally lean toward staying as is,” Penrod said.
“Staying open is important,” said board member Ken Frisch.
Penrod pointed out that people are not gathering at the library. In the Children’s Place, the train table is gone and the castle is closed. There are no meetings allowed in the library or birthday parties in the Carter House.
“They grab their books and are gone in 10 minutes,” he said.
If the county were to go “purple,” or to level 4, Penrod said he would like to close the main branch and Walbridge and only offer curbside pickup. The board will call an emergency meeting if that happens.
At the Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries, patrons are limited to a one-hour visit and Penrod said that the staff is not shy about timing them and politely asking people to leave.
They are also not hesitant to tell visitors to wear a mask totally over the mouth and nose, he said.
A mask must be worn in the library. If someone is medically not able to wear a mask, staff will insist that curbside, delivery or digital service is used, Penrod said.
“It’s occupancy, duration and cleaning,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can.”
He said he believes most of the 30 staff members feel safe working at the library, but if they were surveyed anonymously, probably four or five may think otherwise.
Since the library expanded indoor hours on Nov. 2, there have not been hordes of patrons, Penrod said.
“People are not running in here, overwhelming us, yet,” he said.
Michele Raine, assistant library director, said she believes more people will visit the library as cold weather arrives.
“I think we don’t have a good set of numbers yet,” she said.
She said the first two weeks of the library expanding hours had 70-degree weather.
“I don’t know if we have a good picture of what our usage will be when families begin to feel shut in,” Raine said.
Board President Brian Paskvan also said that when Bowling Green State University students leave next week for Thanksgiving and don’t return until January, the library could see fewer people.
“I don’t know if we can guess where all this is going to lead,” Paskvan said.
Penrod was asked by some board members what the Ohio Public Library Association and the state recommends for a level 3. He said in Ohio, most everything is under local control.
When Wood County was first placed in level 3 in July, the board held an emergency meeting and decided to remain open. It had just opened two days before the level went into effect, after being closed since March. The county went to level 2 later in the summer, then level 3 last week.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard a no-show novel night raised $103,235 that will be put into the 2021 book budget.
• Heard 170 applications had been received for two open positions.
• Heard the library renewal levy passed on Nov. 3 with a 73% approval.