The Wood County District Public Library is expanding its hours as summer approaches.
The board of trustees learned at Monday’s meeting that the Bowling Green site will soon be open for 49 hours a week while the Walbridge branch will be open 48 hours a week.
New hours as of June 1 for Bowling Green will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
The hours are the same for Walbridge, except for Fridays, when they will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“That gets us very close to full hours,” said Director Michael Penrod.
After Labor Day, the main library will return to its pre-pandemic schedule of 67 hours while Walbridge returns to 54 hours.
The library opened with limited hours in July and both sites have been open 33 hours since November.
Prior to the pandemic, the main library had been open from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Curbside pickup will remain.
Michele Raine, deputy director for library services, said she wished there was wider adoption of the curbside app.
“The main advantage is, when you have placed many items on hold … the app allows our staff to check them all out with one click as opposed to scanning 50 different items,” she said. “It will be faster for the patrons and it will be faster for the staff.”
App training is done Tech Thursday at the library or over the phone.
There will no longer be a separate schedule for curbside pickup.
In other business, the board will return to in-person meetings in June.