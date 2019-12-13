BG vintage furnishings shop has new name

The second-hand thrift shop on North Main Street has expanded and taken on a new name.
What was called Joyfully Furnished for its first six months in operation is now the Vintage Village.
Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 9:46 pm
Posted in News, Business on Friday, December 13, 2019 9:46 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
