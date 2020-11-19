Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher and members of council on Monday praised the quick response of city workers in the wake of this weekend’s wind storm which left some without power for hours.
“Our employees stayed on the job last night until almost all of our citizens had power,” Aspacher said at Monday’s council meeting, noting that there had been issues with privately-owned power lines that city workers could not attend to. He said that power in the city was restored on Sunday, not over a period of days.
There was “a significant impact on the city” due to the wind, he said.
“We saw a great number of trees that were affected, which in turn did affect our electrical infrastructure,” resulting in some power outages, Aspacher said.
According to Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, about 125 customers were affected by the outages.
“Our city employees did a terrific job responding to this event yesterday,” Aspacher said, praising the efforts of electric, public works, and water and sewer division workers. “They jumped in … and the power was restored in a relatively short period of time.”
Councilmen John Zanfardino and Neocles Leontis also praised the work.
“The work that was done was amazing,” Zanfardino said.
He said that he was without power only for approximately three hours “which was incredible.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who teaches at North Baltimore High School, said that as of Monday evening, he had co-workers who do not live in Bowling Green who “are still without power at this moment.”
“What we’ve seen, the result of an event like yesterday,” Aspacher said, “was a bit of payback on the investment” of taxpayers and the work of utility employees “to put us in a position to minimize the effect” of these type of issues.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Hinkelman and Downtown Bowling Green Director Tony Vetter about upcoming holiday events. Hinkelman said that on Saturday, while the traditional holiday parade will not be taking place, there will be a rebroadcast of the 2019 parade, which will include footage of new performances, interviews and holiday wishes from around the community, recorded by WTOL-TV. She said the 2019 broadcast reached about 30,000 viewers last year and “we felt it was a wonderful opportunity to showcase Bowling Green as a destination during the holiday season and bring some holiday cheer into the homes of all of these viewers.”
Vetter said that on Friday a virtual community tree lighting ceremony will be shown at 6:45 p.m. at downtownbg.org. It can also be accessed through the Bowling Green State University Falcon Marching Band’s YouTube channel. Vetter said the event was pre-taped and it was “nothing short of a miracle that we pulled it off in the last 30 days” with the assistance of the BGSU Marching Band, the Bowling Green High School band and the BGHS Madrigals.
Hinkelman and Vetter also said that Nov. 27 is Black Friday and Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday, and encouraged people to patronize local businesses.
• Gave all three readings to, and unanimously passed, an ordinance authorizing Tretter to execute the Ohio Department of Transportation’s preliminary legislation to consent to ODOT’s project to rehabilitate the Gypsy Lane Road and Poe Road bridges over Interstate I-75, parts of which are located in the city limits.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, “because portions of this project are located within the city limits, ODOT is requiring the city to provide its consent to the project. The city is not providing any funding for this project.” The matter was passed as an emergency measure “in order to meet the bid deadlines set forth by ODOT.”