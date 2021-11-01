The City of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.
This is the second time Bowling Green has earned this recognition, first receiving the SEP designation in 2019. Matt Hein, energy services manager of Cedar Falls Utilities in Cedar Falls, Iowa and chair of the Energy Innovation Committee, presented the designations on Oct. 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.
The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2023), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Bowling Green joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.
“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for their communities,” Hein said. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”
“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Brian O’Connell, Bowling Green utilities director. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use.”
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.