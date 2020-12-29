For locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection, Christmas trees will be collected in a special one-week drive.

This year’s collection will begin on Monday. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule.

Follow the guidelines below:

Trees should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands.

Trees should not be left in bags.

Once crews complete a street, they will not return.

Trees are taken to the yard waste recycling facility operated by Wood County and ground into mulch in the spring.

