A long talked-about project to connect the Bowling Green Community Center to portions of the city is taking big steps forward.
Council on Monday introduced a resolution to begin the process for constructing a multi-use path along Brim Road. The project has also been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“The project helps to move the efforts with complete streets forward in a very big way, I think,” said Public Services Bureau Director Joe Fawcett during the meeting.
The resolution authorizes Fawcett to sign an agreement with ODOT, and seek qualifications, advertise for bids and enter into contracts for the design, engineering, right-of-way acquisition, construction, and other services related to the construction of the path. The path would connect the Community Center with the Cogan’s Crossing neighborhood and the Bowling Green High School.
According to a release from the city, a shared use path provides a travel area separate from motorized traffic for bicyclists, pedestrians, skaters, wheelchair users, joggers, and other users. The 10-foot-wide shared use path will further the city’s complete streets efforts and will build infrastructure identified on both (the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments’) 2045 On the Move Update and the designated Ohio 25 through Bowling Green.”
ODOT is to release funding to the city over the next three years, with the goal of finishing the project in 2026.
The grant from ODOT will cover 90% of the costs, with the city responsible for the remaining 10%, or approximately $150,000, Fawcett said. He said that as the city considers how to use its American Rescue Plan Act funding, he is hopeful that this project might be included in those deliberations.
“This has been on my list of things since my first term,” said Councilman Greg Robinette. “This is a tremendous win. Turning the community center into something other than an island is fantastic.”
Councilman Bill Herald said he echoed Robinette’s sentiment.
”I view this whole process as a great example of the way local government is supposed to work,” he said.
Council also bid farewell to two longtime fixtures in the city: Public Works Director Brian Craft, and Clerk of Council Kay Scherreik, both of whom are retiring after more than 30 years with the city.
Mayor Mike Aspacher, during his report at the meeting, noted Craft is retiring after 31 years.
“Brian, thank you for the good work that you did. The work that Brian did, and his contributions to this community, are evident everyday as we drive through Bowling Green” and see the condition of the sidewalks and streets and other portions of the community.
“I hope you will accept my gratitude for the work that you’v done in your career with the city of Bowling Green,” Aspacher said.
Aspacher’s words were echoed by other members of the city administration, including Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter. Tretter said how critical Craft has been to securing funding for the city’s projects, including millions in matching monies, and how crucial and transformative that has been for the community.
“We’ve seen major projects over the years, Wooster Street, North Main Street, downtown paving,” and others, Tretter said. “We’re grateful and that really has changed our community.”
Aspacher also announced Craft’s replacement, Mick Murray, who has worked for the city for 21 years in various capacities with the Utilities Division.
“I have no doubt that Mick has the vision and the leadership capability to continue the good works that have been taking place in Bowling Green,” he said.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh took notice of Scherreik’s retirement.
“Nearly 33 years, thousands of pieces of legislation have literally gone through your hands. And so I just wanted a public thank-you for all you’ve done,” he said.
“Kay, well done, good and faithful clerk,” Herald said. “You have been the steady hand that has provided the structure for us to operate. Your kind, but firm, character, has fit perfectly over the decades.”
“I simply want to say thank you,” Aspacher said. “As an ex-council member, ex-council president, I can attest to the fact that you make all of us look good. You keep all of us in line,” and understand proper protocols.
“Kay is somebody who is well-respected among our staff,” Tretter said. “She’s a person everyone wants to be friends with, to confide in, because she is” the type of person you want as a colleague.
“Thank you for letting me be clerk of council for this many years,” Sherreik said. “I’ve enjoyed my job. It’s hard to leave, but it’s time,” noting she will be a grandmother soon.
City Attorney Mike Marsh noted he swore Scherreik in when she began in 1989, and that she is “the gold standard” of clerks he’s worked with in numerous area municipalities over the decades.