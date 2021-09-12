The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a BioBlitz event as part of the national Parks for Pollinators campaign, which is aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of pollinators and positioning parks as national leaders in advancing pollinator health. Organized by the National Recreation and Park Association and the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz event is held during September.
Participants are asked to download an app called iNaturalist and then take pictures of plants and pollinators present at Wintergarden Preserve/St. Johns Woods and Simpson Garden Park now through Sept. 26, contributing to a scientific inventory of pollinator species within these parks. Attendance at a program is not required to participate. For more information on participating, contact Kaleigh Obrock at kobrock@bgohio.org.
Looking for another way to celebrate? Join the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department and the Wood County District Library for a Pollinator Palooza at Simpson Garden Park. As pollinators wrap up their activities for the season, attendees will listen to stories, participate in a hands-on activity and enjoy an educational tour of Simpson Garden Park. Meet in the amphitheater on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Pollinators are a vital component of the ecosystem, and an essential link to the world’s food supply. According to the White House’s Pollinators Health Task Force, during the last 30 years, the United States has seen a steady decline of pollinators (such as bees, bats and butterflies) at a rate of 30% annually — making it vital to act on pollinator protection.
“Pollinators are critical for the health and well being of our communities. Taking steps to protect our various pollinators has never been more important,” said Michele White, NRPA program manager of the Parks for Pollinator campaign.
Kristin Otley, the City’s Parks & Recreation Director, stated, “This information will help us understand how we can better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in our community. We can use this information when planning for our park areas.”
“Research shows us that people want to take action and protect pollinator health, but often times, they simply don’t know what to do,” said Carol Nowlin, corporate responsibility manager at Scotts Miracle-Gro. “A key piece of our partnership with NRPA is educating more community members, families and children on the steps they can take to support pollinators. And there’s no better location to do that than at their local park.”