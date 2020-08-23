A Bowling Green teen is being sent to a treatment program after once again testing positive for marijuana use.
Anthony Shrewsbury, 18, appeared before Judge Matt Reger Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
According to Reger, Shrewsbury tested positive for marijuana at a July probation appointment and admitted to using earlier that month. He had a second positive Friday morning.
Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said he was hoping to set a hearing in the matter later to see if the teen can comply with the court order of no marijuana use.
“Also recognizing that maybe with a little time he can show the court he will remain on track,” he said.
Reger said from the court’s perspective, the problem needs to be dealt with quicker.
“Obviously, it’s an issue here. … He has a problem and asks the court to figure out a way to address this problem,” Callejas said.
He asked for treatment.
Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker agreed, saying the state is not ready to send Shrewsbury to prison.
“I can do better,” Shrewsbury said.
Even as an 18-year-old, he has to make adult decisions, Reger said.
“I think it’s appropriate to keep you on community control.”
He sentenced him to enter and complete the SEARCH program. The program is housed within the Northwest Community Corrections Facility located by the county jail.
It is an alternative to prison for low-risk offenders and provides programming that assists people with making positive decisions.
Reger said the time spent in the program is typically four to six months. Services include chemical dependency treatment and relapse prevention.
“It makes good use of the time an individual is incarcerated,” Reger said.
Once released, Shrewsbury will remain in the youthful offender program.
“The attorneys here are not stating something I want to put out there,” Reger said. “This is a felony of the third degree. It started out as a felony of the first degree. There are other courts in the state of Ohio where community control is not available.”
Shrewsbury appeared in front of Reger in June, at which time he was sentenced to five years community control.
He had pleaded guilty in May to the amended charge of attempted robbery, a third-degree felony.
He was indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and conspiracy, a second-degree felony. The remaining two charges were dismissed at sentencing.
The day of sentencing, Shrewsbury took a drug test that came back positive for marijuana.
The Bowling Green Police Division received a 911 call Oct. 30 from a resident in the 500 block of West Wooster Street who thought she heard gunfire. During the investigation, officers determined that the incident was a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer.
Shrewsbury, after initially denying anything to do with the incident, later said he had driven the vehicle with the intent to rob the homeowner. He had no interaction in the altercation.
Shrewsbury started doing marijuana daily at the age of 13 but still graduated this year, Romaker said at the time of sentencing.
A third-degree felony has the potential for a 36-month prison sentence and Reger reserved that time if community control sanctions are violated.
He sentenced Shrewsbury to five years of community control and ordered that he successfully complete the youthful offender program.