A Bowling Green teen already on probation has been arrested for threatening to harm another.
On Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., officers with the Bowling Green Police Division were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for an unruly juvenile. According to the police report, the 16-year-old attempted to hit the caller with a water bottle.
Another officer had been at the same address a couple hours prior when the juvenile would not give her mother her phone. She was on house arrest and probation, and was not to have any electronic devices. The incident was referred to probation.
At the time of the second call, the male living at the address and the mother were talking about the incident when the teen came downstairs. They attempted to discuss the previous incident when the teen cursed at them and made inappropriate comments.
According to the report, the teen said, “What are you looking at? You should be afraid of me. I’ll split your head open again.”
A couple minutes later, the male saw the teen approach him out of the corner of his eye and turned to see her swing a water bottle at his head. He put his hands up to block it, and she did not hit him.
The report indicates the teen laughed, said “I like seeing you scared of me,” then went back upstairs.
The teen was charged with menacing and transported to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.