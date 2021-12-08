A Bowling Green 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday on several charges after a dispute on Fairview Avenue.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 100 block of Fairview at 11:49 p.m. for patio vandalism. A vehicle was also reportedly vandalized with a bat.
After a brief chase, a teen was detained. He reportedly gave officers a fake name before being identified.
The teen was charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, falsification and underage under the influence of alcohol. He was also arrested on a probation warrant.
He was taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.