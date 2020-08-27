Bowling Green police recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday and arrested the driver.
At around 3:45 p.m., a white Ford Mustang with Florida plates was spotted in the 1000 block of South Main Street. A check of the plates showed the car stolen from Cleveland.
When Bowling Green Police Division officers pulled up to the vehicle, which had pulled into a parking lot, it was noted there were five people in the car.
All but the driver, Diego Shumate, 18, BG, were released.
When asked, Shumate, said the vehicle belonged to a Bowling Green resident and they were moving it from a South Mercer Road address to one on North Summit Street.
Shumate told police that he didn’t know the Ford was stolen and that he is out on bond for aggravated rioting in Huron County.
Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 22 and the suspect is the Bowling Green owner.
Shumate was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.