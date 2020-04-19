A Bowling Green teen has been arrested for domestic violence and assault and taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 700 block of Wintergarden Road Wednesday shortly before noon for an unruly juvenile.
According to the mother, her 16-year-old son was upset with having to switch rooms with his brother. The arguing started the previous night when the teen barricaded himself in his bedroom and continued Wednesday.
When he refused to move his belongings to his new room, she said he called her derogatory terms at which time she moved his belongings to the porch and said he could go live with his father.
The teen was sitting at the kitchen table when he flipped it over, at which time the mother grabbed him by the hair and “put him on the ground,” she said.
Her boyfriend stepped in to stop the altercation. The teen punched him in the back of the head. The mother then shoved the boy onto the couch and called police.
Two other teens in the house tried to break up the altercation and both suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was present while police questioned the mother and admitted to hitting his mom and punching the boyfriend. He said he did not call his mother derogatory terms.