A recent Bowling Green High School graduate has been arraigned for his participation in a downtown assault.
Quentin Banks Jr., 19, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
For the second time he appeared without counsel, saying he was unable to pay his attorney.
Mack learned there was a conflict with Banks and the Wood County Public Defenders Office, so none of the public defenders in the courtroom could step in as representation.
She pulled attorney Scott Coon out of the courtroom audience to represent Banks.
Banks said he was still trying to raise the funds to pay for his attorney, Joseph Westmeyer III. His case was originally called for arraignment on Aug. 16, at which time he appeared without counsel.
He was indicted in Aug. 4 for two counts felonious assault and one count aggravated riot.
He faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty of the aggravated riot charge, which is a fourth-degree felony, Mack said.
For each of the felonious assault charges, which are second-degree felonies, Banks could face eight to 12 years in prison on each charge if found guilty, Mack said.
Coon entered pleas of not guilty.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn asked that Banks’ bond continue with conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victims or with the other co-defendants in this case.
He also must undergo random drug and alcohol screens, drink no alcohol and not enter any downtown bars.
His pretrial was set for Oct. 18.
Banks is a May graduate of BGHS, where he played on the football team.
His co-defendants include Paul J. Somerville, 20, of Bowling Green, who was indicted for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot; Diego R. Shumate, 19, Sandusky, indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot; Isiah C. Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, indicted on two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot; Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot; and Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, who was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.
A warrant has been issued for Miller’s arrest.
Somerville remains in jail on a $10,000 bond. His pretrial is set for Sept. 27.
Shumate’s and Harrison’s pretrials are set for Sept. 20; Haslinger’s next court appearance is Sept. 13,
The six are accused of assaulting an unidentified male on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they allegedly continued to punch, kick and stomp the man to the point of unconsciousness.
Four people attempted to get the assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. A man reportedly sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk before being punched and kicked multiple times. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.
The group also reportedly chased and assaulted another man in the middle of the street, punching him, slamming him to the ground and kicking him while he was on the ground.
According to court documents, the assault only stopped after a patrolman was flagged down by people in the area. The assailants reportedly fled on foot but were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night in which their faces and clothing descriptions were captured on police body camera.
