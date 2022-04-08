The city of Bowling Green is taking steps to fight vandalism at City Park.
Bowling Green Council received an update on the vandalism issue during Monday’s meeting.
Council was briefed on the problem in November, when Public Services Director Joe Fawcett spoke about closures of some bathrooms at City Park which were connected to vandalism. At the time, Fawcett said the vandalism was “an escalating type of issue that’s been kind of a growing problem all year long.” Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley also addressed the issue during a park board meeting in December.
On Monday, Fawcett said the Bowling Green Police Division had provided him with a summary of vandalism activity at the park over the previous three months.
He said that there had been four instances of vandalism over the period, one of which took place in January, and three others occurring in recent weeks, primarily consisting of graffiti either on the park’s stone shelter or on picnic benches.
Fawcett said that projects to help mitigate vandalism are ongoing. Security cameras have been on order, he said, and timed locking mechanisms for the park’s west side bathrooms have arrived. He said that the city is trying to get on the installer’s calendar so they can be put in place.
He also referenced the planned project to create a multi-use path and the installation of upgraded lighting and security cameras at the park, saying that a meeting is to be held soon to discuss engineering for it.
Also on Monday, Council heard from Mary Vollmar about a potential use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the city through ARPA. The city has so far approved investments of that funding totaling $4 million, including $3 million for a three-year residential paving project. Residents recently had the opportunity to give feedback about how the remainder of the funds could be used via an online questionnaire accessible via the city’s website.
Vollmar referenced the questionnaire, specifically a potential concept regarding grants to businesses. She asked if there was any information on specifics related to that concept.
“There are a number of small businesses in town,” she said, noting that some weren’t able to get federal grants during the time of the pandemic shutdowns for various reasons.
“These businesses are kind of between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “And I know a lot of the business owners, I’ve talked to a lot of them. … I’m trying to find out what that business grant money might mean.”
Vollmar was told that officials had no further details. It was noted that council is holding a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting on May 12 to hear suggestions from residents about the possible uses for ARPA funding.
Councilman Nick Rubando said that, when he’s received similar questions, he’s told residents that council would love to see them put together a pitch for possible uses. He said they want to ensure “that the money would be going to the right people and that these individuals have plans for this money and it’s going to impact the community in a positive way.”
Hollenbaugh said that if there is a group of people that wants to advance the idea that some ARPA funds be used for business grants, that they should prepare a presentation for the May 12 meeting.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that the finance committee will meet on April 18 at 6:15 p.m., prior to the next council meeting.
• Heard Mayor Mike Aspacher read a proclamation related to April being Fair Housing Month. He presented the document to Community Development Administrator Martha Woelke, whose office is responsible for administering Community Development Block Grant funds.