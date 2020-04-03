A large get-together of Bowling Green City Schools students in City Park did not happen.
School and police officials were made aware of a social media post earlier this week.
According to Bowing Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso, the division was notified about the post regarding the students getting together.
“We had officers in the area of the park in case there were issues at the park. I spoke with an officer in the area and was advised no students gathered,” he said.
Social distancing is being respected, said schools Superintendent Francis Scruci.
“I don’t think it was a credible post,” he said. “I don’t think the majority of parents would allow their children to do that.”
High school Principal Jeff Dever sent an email Thursday, stating he had become aware of a plan of a large group of students planning to meet somewhere in town.
”Although I too have become ‘stir-crazy,’ this plan is not a good one. The main problem is that you may be exposed to this virus, and that will put you in danger. As of now, there are many stories of young people being exposed, and some losing their lives, this is nothing to fool around with,” Dever said in the email.
He reminded readers of the governor’s mandate that prohibits groups of 10 or more people to meet.
”We want to mitigate this virus, not increase its effect on our population. If you want to socialize, do it through social media, or through virtual communication sites. Once this epidemic is over, we will try to schedule senior class activities to celebrate graduation,” Dever said.