The City of Bowling Green in partnership with Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and its Governmental Affairs Project Team will present the State of the City Address on March 30.
This event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 2294 Legion Drive in City Park. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m. This event is open to the public and light refreshments will be provided.
This year’s address will feature remarks by Mayor Mike Aspacher.
For those unable to attend in person, listen to the address live with Clint Corpe with of “The Morning Show” 88.1 FM WBGU or stream it through this link: https://www.bgchamber.net/the-morning-show/.