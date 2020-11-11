Bowling Green Council has formally accepted the third distribution of monies from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, received through the state, amounting to more than $1.135 million.
The CARES distributions received so far this year by the city have amounted to over $2.25 million.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, “as with the previous distribution, targeted eligible uses for the funds include salary expenses for safety forces (police and fire), direct mitigation and cleaning supplies, devices for EMS patients and responders, touchless devices for public areas and bathrooms, as well as video and computer communications equipment for public meetings, public spaces and staff.”
In the latest distribution, $573,600 was appropriated into the Local Coronavirus Relief Fund for a variety of pandemic-related tools, furniture, materials and other supplies and equipment, including EMS supplies; $36,670 was earmarked for computer equipment.
Approximately $525,000 was appropriated for personnel costs related to COVID-19. Eligible personnel expenses include leave costs related to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and pandemic-related fire and police personnel costs.
The first distribution, accepted in July, amounted to $745,329, with $728,329 appropriated for personnel expenses and $17,000 for pandemic-related materials and supplies.
A second distribution was accepted in September, amounting to $372,664. Of that, according to a legislative package document, $364,664 was earmarked to reimburse salary and fringe benefits related to first responders and safety forces, and $8,000 was for materials and supplies.
Unused CARES Act funds must be returned to the state no later than Dec. 28.
In business at the Nov. 2 meeting:
• Council’s transportation and safety committee voted to recommend that the administration include engineering costs in the 2021 budget for a multi-use path from the area of the high school and middle school to the community center and the Cogan’s Crossing neighborhood. Similar projects have been recommended or prioritized by council and the Bicycle Safety Commission.
• The transportation and safety committee also discussed the possibility of recommending the administration put funding in the 2021 budget to produce a plan detailing placement and potential cost of streetlights in the Village neighborhood. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said there had already been a meeting with Village residents before the pandemic on the subject and there are ongoing plans related to the project, including plans for an electric rebuild in the area. She said they want to meet with Village residents again to outline the impacts of the work, and said that there really is not an additional financial component to the streetlight project; the work can be done internally via the Electric Division. Committee Chair Bill Herald made a motion to include funds in the 2021 budget, but it was noted in discussion that the administration appeared to already be doing work internally and the motion died for lack of a second.
• The committee also continued discussion of various potential complete streets improvements on Maple and Clay streets but did not take any action. Committee member Mark Hollenbaugh said that he wants to look at the entire complete streets plan and not rule out any streets until he’s viewed the routes.
• Went into executive session to discuss a real estate matter. No action was expected.