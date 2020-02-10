BG shooting victim in critical condition - Sentinel-Tribune: News

BG shooting victim in critical condition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 2:55 pm

BG shooting victim in critical condition

A 21-year-old Toledo man, reportedly shot in the stomach area on Sunday morning in Bowling Green, is in critical condition.

The wound was not self inflicted, said Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Monday, February 10, 2020 2:55 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]