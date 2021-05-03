The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing the sewer main on East Wooster Street, just west of the intersection with Mercer Road, beginning Wednesday-Friday, resulting in the closure of one lane of traffic within the work zone.
This work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and it is anticipated to be complete by noon on Friday. The work zone will remain closed during overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.