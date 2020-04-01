A message from Mayor Mike Aspacher about coronavirus and Bowling Green services:
The COVID-19 pandemic response is a continually evolving situation and there are lots of questions about the various services being rolled out for those in need. Whether you’re a resident or a business, there are programs to help during these times of need. Below are a few of these programs. Visit the city’s COVID-19 webpage for more resources and information.
Utilities: Water, Sewer, and Electric
• The city of Bowling Green will not shut off utility service for nonpayment during COVID-19 pandemic.
• At this time, late payment penalties have been suspended and there will be no shut-offs due to no payments. If you are concerned about your ability to pay for your utilities, please contact the Utility Business Office so that we can help you identify the best way forward.
Each case is unique to the individual, so please call us.
• The public is urged to consider alternate arrangements to pay utility bills:
Set Up Auto Pay
Use Outside Drop Box
Mail – Use Envelope Provided
Pay Online (Processing Fee Applies)
Pay by Phone: 1-800-206-9415 (Processing Fee Applies)
City Taxes
The City of Bowling Green is extending the tax filing due date to July 15, 2020 for 2019 tax returns to be in alignment with the IRS and the State of Ohio.
Withholding remittance are not affected by this change and still due in the time frames stated in the Ohio Revised Code and Bowling Green City Ordinances. Thank you to all the taxpayers who have already filed and paid their 2019 tax returns.
• Income tax filings may be turned in using the drop box located outside the building or mailed in. Staff will frequently check the drop box throughout the business day (Monday-Friday, 8 aa.m.-4:30 p.m.).
• Forms can be downloaded from our website: FORMS
• Need help completing your forms? Call 419.354.6212
• A list of Frequently Asked Questions is available on our website and may help provide some guidance.
Trash and Recycling Pickup
• Trash and recycling pickup will continue as usual. Any questions on collection, please call Public Works at 419-354-6227. The April Brush Collection will also continue as planned.
Residents must register their address by April 13 to be included on the route.
COVID-19: Where Can I Get The Help I Need
• For information on COVID-19: The Ohio Department of Health - Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. (1-833-427-5634).
• United Way2-1-1 is a free, 24/7 health and human service referral resource available to all residents across Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa County. This non-medical, non-emergency system can connect community members to thousands of resources pertaining to food assistance, housing/shelter, employment, clothing, utilities, etc. You can connect with 2-1-1 by dialing two, one, one; text your zip code to 898-211; instant message by visiting 211nwo.org.
• Wood County Job and Family Services: the State and Federal government have instituted new and expanded services to help those in need including new unemployment rules. Visit www.unemployment.ohio.gov.
Business Resources
• Information about the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is available at www.sba.gov. Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can also contact businesshelp@development.ohio.gov .
• The SBA Payroll Protection Program is administered by local lenders. The PPP is forgivable and may be used to help with payroll costs, health benefits, interest portion of mortgage payments, rent and utility costs for up to 8 weeks.
• City Revolving Loan Fund are low-interest loans paid back over an 18-month period – no payments required for the first 12 months after issuance. Call the Bowling Green Economic Development office at 419-353-3591.