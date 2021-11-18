Citing high coronavirus cases, the Bowling Green City Schools superintendent is reinstating the mask mandate.
After starting the academic year with a mask mandate, Bowling Green had been mask optional since Oct. 28.
“I unfortunately do not have good news to share with you today but the information is very important. As you know, our district moved to mask optional on October 28, 2021. At that time the numbers of positive cases in our schools and throughout the 43402 zip code were trending downward,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in a Thursday email to parents.
“On November 4, one week after we moved to mask optional, the number of positive cases in the 43402 was 59. As of today that number has increased to 154 which is approximately a 161% increase.”
The Board of Education had asked Scruci to monitor the number of cases impacting schools and authorized him to make decisions in regards to the health and safety of students and staff.
Bowling Green’s in-school and out-of-school cases during the week of Nov. 4 were a total of two staff isolations (positive tests) and 10 student isolations. Last week there was one staff isolation and 14 student isolations.
Since Monday through Thursday at noon there have been four staff isolations and 31 student isolations, with more suspected cases that are awaiting results.
There are nearly 400 students who are “mask to stay,” Scruci said.
“As you can see from all of the data shared, our numbers are concerning and with the holidays around the corner and people moving indoors, we need to do all we can to slow the increases. Therefore, while some may not agree and certainly will not be pleased, on Monday, November 22, 2021 we will be returning to masks being mandatory in our schools for students, staff, parents and visitors regardless of vaccination status,” he said.