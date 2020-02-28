BG school board meeting moved due to EdChoice rally

The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on March 19 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a change from the March 18 date, which was approved at the February board meeting.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 3:33 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, February 28, 2020 3:33 pm.
