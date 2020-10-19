The City of Bowling Green is joining a number of other Ohio cities in having wastewater tested for the presence of the coronavirus.
The purpose of the testing is to help identify trends in the virus and help provide valuable information for public health efforts.
The program is being undertaken by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Health.
“They’ve done other major cities,” said Doug Clark, superintendent of Bowling Green’s wastewater treatment plant, “and now they’re reaching out to other municipalities.”
Clark said they expect to receive testing kits within a week. They will then gather samples of raw wastewater and send them to a certified laboratory to have the samples analyzed. The results are then sent to the ODH and the Ohio EPA, he said.
According to an email about the program provided by Clark, the testing “can indicate trends in the occurrence of disease” four to seven days earlier than clinical indicators, such as new cases and hospitalizations.
A news release issued in July by the Ohio EPA and the ODH stated the tests are looking for virus RNA fragments.
“Virus RNA fragments are present in the feces of those who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic from COVID-19,” the release stated. “Through this research initiative, data from samples gathered in sewage collection systems’ raw wastewater may provide an early warning of disease occurrence in a community and possibly an estimation of the disease prevalence… For Ohio, this research may unlock important tools for public health officials to better estimate viral loads as a leading indicator of disease occurrence in a community, to help understand disease trends, and to inform or assess the effectiveness of community interventions to limit the spread of disease.”
The release stated the research is being supported by $2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, and is being led by the Ohio Water Resources Center at Ohio State University.
Other communities that have been involved included Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron, Toledo and Dayton.
Further information about the research is to be posted in the future on Ohio’s COVID-19 website, the release indicated.
Clark said that they anticipate taking samples twice a week through December, depending on the funding for the program.