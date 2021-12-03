The final round of leaf collection will begin on Monday in Bowling Green. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for city refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule.
A map has been posted to the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) allowing residents to follow crews as they move through the city.
This will be the final leaf collection for 2021. Once the crews leave a street, they will not return.
Bowling Green residents may also take leaves to the drop-off site located behind the public works garage on Tarragon Drive off East Poe Road. Note that brush and branches are not accepted at the drop-off site.
Residents may also want to consider using a recycling mower to return shredded leaves to their yards. Grass clippings and finely chopped leaves add vital nutrients and organic matter to the lawn.