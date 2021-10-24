City council on Monday introduced an ordinance which would get the ball rolling on a plan to pave large stretches of residential roads in Bowling Green.
The ordinance was given its first reading.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council by Public Services Director Joe Fawcett, the ordinance authorizes the bidding process to pave approximately 30 lane miles of residential roadways over the next three years. The list of roads associated with this legislation was compiled by the engineering staff primarily utilizing the Pavement Condition Index Rating which scored roads from failed to good. Staff used the PCI as a guide to identify some of the worst roads, followed by traffic volumes, and finally piecing these together to create biddable projects that would be attractive to a contractor. Previously planned utility work was also a considered component of the analysis.
The road work proposal was announced during council’s Oct. 4 meeting by Mayor Mike Aspacher. At that meeting, Aspacher said the plan would utilize $3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is slated to receive approximately $7 million in total from ARPA; the first half, amounting to approximately $3.6 million, was received this summer. The second half is expected in 2022. Under the law, the city would need to commit the ARPA funds by 2024, and use them by the end of 2026.
As announced on Oct. 4, if approved, the paving work would take place in 2022, 2023 and 2024. According to the ordinance, the paving improvements that would be slated for 2022 included: Clough from South Main to South College, and from Mercer to Campbell Hill; Lehman from South Main to Manville; South Summit from Palmer to Wooster; North Enterprise from Wooster to Poe; Frazee from North Main to North Enterprise; Ridge and Pike, both from North Enterprise to Thurstin; South Enterprise from Lehman to Wooster; North Prospect from Wooster to Poe; West Evers from Grove to Main; East Reed from Prospect to Enterprise; North Mitchell Road from Poe to West Wooster, and from Poe to the northern corporation line; South Mitchell Road from West Wooster to Sand Ridge; and West Reed Street from main to Grove.
In other business, during a Finance Committee meeting preceding Monday’s regular council meeting, Finance Director Dana Pinkert delivered a quarterly update on city finances.
“We’re in line” through the end of the third quarter, from a budget standpoint, Pinkert said. “I don’t have any real concerns going into the new budget year.”
The 2021 budget as approved took into account the city using approximately $1 million in cash reserves to take care of balances in some funds. Year-to-date, the city has collected nearly $1.08 million more in income tax revenues than were estimated for 2021. Pinkert said thus far the city has made up that fund balance issue that began the year, but that timing also affects income tax receipts.
As to the city’s general fund – which, Pinkert noted, receives most of its revenues from income tax – the fund’s revenues are up about $770,405, or just shy of 6%. That includes increases in areas including non-income tax taxes, charges for service, licenses and permits, and fines and forfeitures.
“They can have ups and downs,” she said, referring to the general fund’s varied revenue sources. “They’re actually coming in a little higher too, overall.”
“We’re lucky to have cash reserves,” Pinkert said later. “We’re lucky what we bounced back in 2021.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved a series of supplemental appropriations, including a $129,550 appropriation for the purchase of 2022 police cruisers. According to the legislative package document, limited availability and longer production times has created the need to order vehicles at the start of the production cycle which is in November.
• Approved the appointment of Eric Myers to a term on the city’s civil service commission.
• Set a public hearing for an ordinance to change the zoning of 300 E. Poe Road, which is the former Sentinel-Tribune building, from M-2 General Industrial, to B-2 General Commercial zoning for Dec. 6 at 6:45 p.m.
• Heard that the Transportation and Safety Commission will meet Nov. 1 at 6:15 p.m. to discuss proposed road improvements.