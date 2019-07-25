BG roundabout opening Saturday

The Interstate 75 roundabout interchange with Wooster Street (SR 64/105) is expected to open to traffic on Saturday.
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a media briefing on the opening on Friday.
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:29 pm
