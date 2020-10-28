Two of four Toledo residents accused of breaking into numerous vehicles last year have been sentenced while a third has pleaded guilty.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger sentenced Leonard Richardson Jr., 20, on Oct. 16 and Kallin Gary, 20, on Oct. 6.
Davion Tyler, 20, entered a guilty plea Oct. 23 to an amended charge.
All three were charged in the estimated 100 break-ins that occurred in March and April 2019 in Bowling Green and Rossford. They each were indicted for four felony theft counts: receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and engaging a pattern of corrupt activity. The latter charge is the most serious of the charges and is a second-degree felony. The receiving stolen property is a fourth-degree felony; all the other charges are fifth-degree felonies.
Each took a plea deal.
Gary pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with credit given for 23 days served in jail.
Richardson was sentenced to two years in ODRC after pleading guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He was given credit for 170 days spent in jail.
On Oct. 23, Tyler entered a plea of guilty to the amended charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony. Sentencing will be Nov. 20.
The remaining four counts of theft, one count receiving stolen property, and one count possession of criminal tools, were dismissed for all three men.
Following an arrested on Interstate 75 earlier this year, Richardson was charged with possession forged or altered credit cards and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal.
The men were arrested in April 2019 after Bowling Green Police Division officers found more than 50 vehicle windows broken around town. The initial charges included criminal damaging, criminal trespass, criminal tools and receiving stolen property.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Anderson was assigned to all three cases.
He said the break-ins happened between March 19 and April 19, 2019.
On March 19 in downtown Bowling Green, multiple cars were broken into and damaged with a loss in excess of $1,000.
On March 21, 51 vehicles in the area of Napoleon and Klotz roads were broken into. Credit cards were stolen and there was an additional loss of $1,000.
On March 22, in the Lime City and Glenwood roads area in Rossford, multiple vehicles were broken into and damaged with another additional loss of $1,000 or more.
On March 23, a 2015 gray Dodge Charger was stolen from the 800 block of Lime City Road home in Rossford.
On March 25, they allegedly stole a license plate in Columbus and used it on the Dodge Charger listed above.
The vehicle was stopped for speeding, but at that time the plate hadn’t been reported stolen. Richardson was driving and Tyler was in the car.
The vehicle later was used as a prop for a music video created by Tyler and was found near his home, Anderson said.
On April 19, they broke into multiple vehicles in Bowling Green in the area of South Main Street, Fairview Avenue and Lehman Avenue. Losses totaled $1,000 or more.
The men were arrested on that evening.
Tyler had in his possession the window punch and was covered in glass, Anderson said.
The combination of all these incidents comprise the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, he explained.
The case of the fourth man charged, Shywoun Lanier, 22, Toledo, was dismissed in June 2019 after he died.