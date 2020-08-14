The Bowling Green Public Works Department has resumed the work of placing address labels on all refuse and recycling containers that are picked up by the city.
Crews have completed the majority of wards 1 and 2 and have begun wards 3 and 4.
City employees will be applying labels on containers placed at the curb on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday collection route.
Residents, whose scheduled collection day is on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, are asked to help in this effort by placing containers – full or empty – at the curb on their regular collection day. Containers should not be pulled back to the house until 4 p.m. that day. This will help crews move through streets efficiently, missing as few addresses as possible.
This work will be ongoing over the next several months and will be weather dependent.
Residents may disregard this notice when they see that the address label has been added to their containers. The address label is a black sticker with orange letters and approximately 3 inches by 7 inches in size.
Each sticker will associate a container with the address it is registered to. This work is being done to ensure proper tracking of containers so individual properties are not assessed an incorrect amount for the refuse/recycling fee.
Questions about this work may be directed to the public works department at 419-354-6227.