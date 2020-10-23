Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House wants to give diners a choice of alcoholic beverages when they sit down to eat.
To do that, voters need to approve a liquor license.
The Bowling Green restaurant is on the Nov. 3 ballot asking for support for the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spiritous liquor from 10 a.m.-midnight during the week and including Sundays.
“We feel like it’s part of the entire environment of the restaurant,” said Corynn Spahr, assistant manager.
Right now, not having liquor is costing them customers, she added.
“People have turned us away because we don’t have liquor available,” Spahr said.
They have hibachi and entertainment and they would like to add alcohol to the sit-down experience for diners, she said.
It is not like a downtown bar, Spahr added, comparing Ninja to an Olive Garden restaurant.
She said that this also will increase sales.
“We just feel like it would be more encompassing of the entire environment … watching the show, having one of our mixed cocktails we’re going to be making. We feel it’s going to tie everything together.”
They also want to add sake and exotic drinks to the menu.
The restaurant opened in May and is open seven days a week.