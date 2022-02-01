City crews are watching the incoming winter storm closely and are prepared for the first big snow of the season.
Bowling Green’s snow streets are marked with blue and white signs. A full list can also be found at https://www.bgohio.org/480/Snow-Streets-Snow-Emergencies.
Even those who do not live on snow streets are asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.
A snow emergency within the city may be declared if 2 inches of snow accumulates. If a snow emergency is declared between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., vehicles parked on a snow street must be removed within two hours of the declaration. If a snow emergency is declared overnight, vehicles must be removed by 9 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation of snow regulations are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense and a citation may be issued.
Residents wishing to know immediately if the city declares a snow emergency are urged to download CodeRED for emergency alerts.