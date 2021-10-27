Bowling Green residents are encouraged to recycle their pumpkins and gourds in the city’s yard waste recycling drop off area, off Tarragon Drive, east of the public works garage.
Candles and decorations must be removed before recycling pumpkins and gourds in one of the three black dumpsters marked for yard waste. All material collected for yard waste recycling is taken to Wood County’s yard waste recycling area to be composted.
Pumpkins and gourds should not be recycled in the food waste recycling drop off. This will quickly overwhelm this collection system.
Residents can also compost pumpkins/gourds in place in a backyard pile or bin. Another way is to place pumpkins in a discrete area of the yard and allow them to decompose naturally.
In 2014, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated that out of the 1.9 billion pounds of pumpkins grown, 1.3 billion pounds were thrown away, instead of being consumed or composted.