Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher on Monday unveiled an initial proposal to use a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The three-year, $3 million plan would seek to pave more than 30 lane miles of the city’s residential roads.
“We plan to bring legislation to council for first reading at the Oct. 18 meeting,” Aspacher said in a statement during Monday’s regular meeting. “Acting now will allow for the city to be among the first communities to hire a contractor to begin work as soon as weather allows in 2022.”
The city is slated to receive approximately $7 million in total from ARPA; the first half, amounting to approximately $3.6 million, was already received this summer. The second half is expected in 2022. Under ARPA, the city would need to commit the funds by 2024, and they would be used by the end of 2026.
Aspacher said he was pleased that the proposal “is well aligned with many of the areas we have been and continue to discuss such as neighborhood revitalization and complete streets.”
Aspacher noted that while Bowling Green has “recently leveraged funding partnerships to make significant improvements to some of our major corridors and intersections,” with a number of such partner projects upcoming on heavily-traveled streets, “we recognize that our citizens traverse the city on a network of what we consider ‘residential roads.’”
He said he has “long been concerned that the city has not been able to devote adequate resources to residential paving. Delaying these projects will result in a build-up of projects and, eventually, to poor road conditions that will require even more extensive repair. Consider, also that the city added several subdivisions in the 1980s and 90s and, in some of these locations, the roads have never been resurfaced.”
Aspacher noted that the plan for the residential paving program took into consideration a number of factors, including the pavement index rating (which identifies the residential roads that are in the worst condition), traffic volume, and street proximities, meaning piecing the various sections together to make an attractive paving project for contractors.
In addition to paving more than 30 lane miles, the work will also include improvements to ADA ramps and curb replacement as needed, Aspacher said.
He also noted other projects that have been identified as possible future ARPA projects: Paving City Park Drive with a side-use path; installing all, or a portion of, a side-use path from the community center to Bowling Green High School and Cogan’s Crossing; and studying the impact of changing the downtown right-of-way to allow for an expanded use of the sidewalks outside of stores and restaurants.
If approved, the paving work would take place in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Among the paving improvements that would be slated for 2022 were portions of West and East Reed Avenue, West Evers Avenue, Clough Street, Mitchell Road and Summit, Prospect and Enterprise streets.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Passed an ordinance authorizing Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to sign a contract with the Bowling Green Police Patrolman’s Association. According to a legislative package document prepared for council, on Sept. 29, members of the BGPPA ratified a new three-year contract. Under that contract, the union and city agreed to a 2% pay increase in year one, a 2.5% increase in year two, and a 3% increase in year three. The ordinance was given all three readings and passed as an emergency measure, meaning that it goes into effect immediately.
• Introduced an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a Housing Revolving Loan Fund administration agreement. The legislative package document noted that the city’s current agreement with the Ohio Development Services agency for the administration of the fund expires at the end of the year. The legislation authorizes Aspacher to sign a new agreement when it arrives this fall. “Representatives from the state indicate there should be no notable changes in the new agreement,” the document stated. “It would be in effect for the calendar years 2022 through 2024.”
• Saw Aspacher swear in Ryan Tackett as a lieutenant in the Bowling Green Police Division.
• Heard BGPD Chief Tony Hetrick announce a new BGPD Citizen Outreach Program. “This will be a dynamic, hands-on experience for those who attend,” Hetrick said. They are currently taking applications for two sessions, to be held Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Information is available on social media and the city’s website.
• Heard from Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter that the city’s trick or treat will be held Oct. 31 at its traditional time, 6:30-8 p.m.
• Heard from Finance Committee Chair Greg Robinette that there will be three upcoming meetings of the committee: Oct. 18 at 6:15 p.m. to receive a quarterly update on the city’s finances; Nov. 8, to meet with the bureau of public utilities to discuss 2022 utilities budget items; and Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. to receive the proposed 2022 budget.
• Heard Councilman Bill Herald discuss a proposed outline for how council could discuss options for an audit program for rental property inspections. The rental inspection legislation is slated to receive its third reading, and a vote, during council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
“I don’t want us to have the third reading and just kind of fumble around trying to decide things if we can put a structure to it,” he said.