Bowling Green Council on Monday introduced a portion of rental property legislation that would require registration of rentals in the city, as one property owner urged revisions.
Matt Bostdorff, who said that he and his wife manage several rental properties in the city.
Bostdorf said that council should target problematic properties – which he said would include both owner-occupied dwellings and rentals in the city. Instead, the city is putting the burden on everyone.
“What we’re doing is, we’re punishing the many for the sins of the few,” Bostdorf said. “Instead of going after that bad apple … we’re making everybody responsible and I don’t think that’s fair.”
He proposed using existing policies and mechanisms — including code enforcement, the Wood County Health Department, and tenant rights education — and acting on a case by case basis.
“If it’s a rental or owner-occupied, it makes no difference, if it’s not holding up its end of the bargain, if it’s not a good property, it’s not a good property,” Bostdorf said. “It’s either conforming or it’s not conforming.” The approach, he said, should be targeted to problem properties.
“I think what we’re doing right now… is we’re driving a wedge between a hardworking person like myself and, frankly, an industry, and city officials,” he said.
Tackling the rental registration, inspection and licensing issue has been on council’s to-do list for a number of years. In January 2020, the community improvement committee was tasked with investigating the topic and determining if there was a need in the city. They held a total of seven meetings and submitted a report with recommendations to the larger council in early April of 2020. However, by that time the coronavirus pandemic had taken hold and further work was postponed.
In November, council’s committee of the whole met to review the previous work and determine next steps. Early in March, the committee met to discuss the registration portion of the drafted legislation, and subsequently voted during its April 5 meeting to send it on to council.
As stated in the proposed legislation, residential rental property owners within the city would be required to register each individual rental unit; the registration period would begin 30 days after the ordinance passed, ending on Dec. 31, 2021.
Under the proposed ordinance, if the property owner or manager does not live within 35 miles of the city, the property “shall have an authorized agent physically located within 35 miles of the city… The purpose of the authorized agent is to serve as a contact who will be available twenty-four-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and to act as a registered agent in order to accept service on behalf of the owner.”
After the initial registration period, the property owners would be required to update the registration information “including but not limited to a change in ownership, or agent change,” within 30 days of the owner’s knowledge of the change.
Violation or failure to comply with the ordinance would result in a civil citation of up to $250 for each week the dwelling is not registered.