Their jobs were taken away and they have no income. Coronavirus killed the economy and closed campus.
But the rent is still due on Friday for hundreds of leasers in Bowling Green.
“Housing is a human right,” said Jacob Fowler, who is 21 and in his fourth year of studying media production at Bowling Green State University. “In a perfect society, we work and we pay rent. But we’re in a situation now where people are forced not to work.”
Eishat Ahmed, 20, is from Perrysburg and is a second-year student at BGSU, studying philosophy, politics, economics and law.
“We’re asking that rent be canceled until Aug. 30,” Ahmed said. “Our economy is crumbling and we need to pay? … It’s ridiculous the responsibility has been put on us.
“It’s not a normal situation and to put pressure on us is shameful.”
She is a member of BG Rent Strike, which is a collective of Bowling Green tenants demanding the Bowling Green landlords cancel rent until August and refund tenants who have already paid April’s rent. As of Sunday, the group had over 460 members.
There are over 170 who have signed an online petition to not pay rent, which is due for many on Friday, May 1.
Andy Newlove, with Newlove Realty, which represents dozens of property owners in the area, along with their own holdings, said that people are paying rent, and they’re paying on time.
“We’re not seeing that,” he said of renters struggling. “Our tenants have been excellent. The vast, vast, vast majority — commercial and residential — have not even communicated any issue to us.”
Newlove said that communication is the key to working out disputes or problems paying.
“Any month of any year, we have people who can’t pay their rent on time. That’s not a new phenomenon,” he said. “If they’ve got an issue or a hardship, contact the property landlord.
“None of us wants to put a hardship on anyone.”
He has talked with other rental agency owners in town and said they are all on board with assisting people in need.
“I think we’re all trying to do the responsible things,” Newlove said.
Messages left with other rental agencies in Bowling Green seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Zach Moyer, 24, is from Perrysburg and part of BG Rent Strike. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 2017 with a degree in creative writing and lives in Bowling Green Estates on Fairview Avenue.
He said he has contacted management about not being able to pay rent, but has not received a response.
“A big problem is they’re not really open to communication right now,” said Moyer, who was laid off from his movie theater job when the state’s “stay at home” order went into effect.
When he put some posters up around the apartment complex, advertising the BG Rent Strike group, management did reach out to ask him to take them down, he said.
Moyer said he intended to renew his lease, which expires in May, but is in limbo now.
Ahmed said she had been working multiple jobs on campus, which helped pay the rent of her East Merry Avenue apartment. With the closing of campus in March, she has no income.
“I don’t want to be expected to pay for a human right like housing,” Ahmed said. “This is not a normal time, and we’re being treated like it is.”
Ahmed said that landlords need to recognize that this is a historical time and rent must be relaxed.
“They’re definitely treating you like it’s a normal time. This is abnormal. It’s a pandemic,” she said.
Pandemics last for years, Moyer said, adding that there needs to be more discussions between landlords and tenants on how to get through COVID-19.
“They should have had a plan set out by January or February. They knew it was coming,” he said.
Fowler is working at Panera Bread and is considered an essential employee. He said he’s joining in the rent strike to show solidarity. Also, Fowler said he is uncomfortable working during a pandemic and doesn’t know how long he will be employed.
“We’re trying to negotiate with these landlords before we do a full-out strike,” he said.
Another of the group’s goals is to make sure no one’s credit or reputation is damaged if the rent is not paid.
It was also pointed out that many in the group did not receive the federal government stimulus checks. Those who have been claimed by parents in recent years are not eligible, even if they are living on their own.
The group plans to lobby Bowling Green Council for support. They have been active on social media and do nightly group video chats.
“We need advocates right now,” Ahmed said.