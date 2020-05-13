The Bowling Green Recycling Center, 1040 N. College Drive, reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Some containers are now outside to provide sufficient space inside the building.
Recyclers are requested to practice social distancing and masks are recommended.
Public access to the building is limited to the 24-hour drop off area.
Emptying drop off containers may require our blocking the drive for few minutes to maintain distancing. If that occurs people are requested to wait in their cars.
This cannot be scheduled as volumes are unpredictable.
Bulk cardboard commercial loads can still be delivered to the baler pit.
Bulk delivery of commercial materials (shredded paper , restaurant steel cans, office paper, etc) will require unloading outside into containers provided by BGRC at the Southeast overhead door
For more information, call 419 352-5446.