April is National Fair Housing Month, and the City of Bowling Green proclaims endorsement and commitment to the policy of fair and equal access to housing.
The City of Bowling Green further encourages the citizens of the municipality to acquaint themselves with their rights that are protected under the law, and join in reaffirming a commitment to Fair Housing for all regardless of race, color, religion, nation origin, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).
The city is undertaking various additional marketing campaigns throughout the month in an effort to ensure all residents know their rights under the Fair Housing Act, and how to seek assistance with fair housing matters.
The City of Bowling Green supports fair housing efforts to eliminate discrimination in housing by providing education to seekers of housing, rental property owners/managers and others regarding state and federal fair housing laws; monitors local advertising for potential fair housing violations; and reports violations of the fair housing acts to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
The Fair Housing Act was signed into law on April 11, 1968, one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, gender, disability and familial status.
For more information, call 419-354-6221 or email bggrants@bgohio.org.