In addition to the recently announced RP3 Designation, the City of Bowling Green Electric Division has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2020. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s vice president of technical and operations services. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
“We are grateful to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the power on for Bowling Green customers,” said Brian O’Connell, director of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
As one example of this reliability, a Bowling Green customer’s average power outage duration is less than 6 minutes per year compared to the national average of 139 minutes. We continue to invest in our electric infrastructure for system upgrades and reliability. Routine maintenance, such as tree trimming around power lines, also reduces nuisance outages from animals or high wind events.
