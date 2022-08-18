The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney.
Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh.
Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native, is a graduate of Bowling Green High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo, and began his career as an intern with the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, among other positions, before becoming the BG city prosecutor in 2016.
“It’s truly my great honor to appoint him to this truly important position,” Aspacher said. He said that Brown will begin transitioning into the position the first week of September, which will allow for a month of overlap with Marsh, who is set to retire Sept. 30.
Later in the meeting, Marsh rose and congratulated Brown, and praised his appointment.
“He was made in BG, so I love picks like that,” said Marsh. “It’s nice to be able to have that kind of opportunity.”
He said that Brown has been a great city prosecutor, and will be a great city attorney.
Council additionally heard from Utilities Director Brian O’Connell, addressing the E. coli bacteria outbreak in the county, saying that the department performed chlorine residual tests and bacterial tests on water samples taken from the Wood County Fairgrounds at a number of different sites. He said that the chlorine residual tests were “good” and the bacterial tests all came back negative.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Jo Ascunce, who updated council on the activities of the Citizens for BG Dog Parks Committee. ‘We have been diligent in our efforts to move this project forward,” she said, “and I would like to list the many ways this committee was progressed so far.” Among their efforts, the group has created a website, BGdogparks.org, which lists upcoming events, meetings, and opportunities for citizens to become involved; established a Facebook group; and is in the process of mailing letters to city dog owners, inviting them to the first of three planned public community focus groups. The first is to be held Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Building meeting room.
• Heard from Bowling Green State University women’s volleyball coach Danijela Tomic, and two of her players, about the upcoming season.
“We have an amazing program, we are one of the top programs in the MAC,” Tomic said.
“I think we have everything to be one of the premier programs in the nation. … If you need some joy in your life, come and see BGSU volleyball,” she added later. “I think that we are the best entertainment in Bowling Green.”