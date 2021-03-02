The street improvement project within the Bowling Green Coventry Subdivision will soon begin. Public works will begin this project by repairing catch basins along Devonshire, Cobblestone, Somerset and Tamarac. It is expected that this initial phase of the project will last approximately one month.
Later this spring/early summer,public works will remove sections of old, broken curb ahead of a contractor pouring new replacement curbs where old sections were removed. Public works will also upgrade the ADA ramps to include proper slope, grade and ADA warning strips later this spring/early summer.
The final phase of this project will occur this summer when a paving contractor will be on site to repave these roads.