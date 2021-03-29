The City of Bowling Green has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
While the city has achieved this designation since 2011, this is the first time the city has received the Diamond Level, which is the highest scoring category for the award.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Bowling Green joins more than 270 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 review panel and manager of transmission and distribution operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
“We are grateful to be honored with this designation,” said Brian O’Connell, Bowling Green utilities director. “This is the result of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. This award is not the end, we are committed to finding areas of improvement in our operations and service to our customers. Reliable electric service is one of the most important benchmarks in today’s world.”
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 16 years now. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.