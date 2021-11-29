Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Devon Black has been selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year for the Bowling Green Post.
The selection of Trooper Black, 35, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2021 at the Bowling Green post.
Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Black based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Black joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2010 and has served at the Bowling Green post since then. He is originally from Bradner and is a graduate from Lakota High School and has an associate’s degree from Terra Community College. Some other patrol awards received in the past include: 2017 Post Trooper of the Year, Criminal Patrol and Safe Driving award for over five years.