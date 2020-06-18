In the wake of protests across the country, Mayor Mike Aspacher on Monday spoke with city council about policing procedures in Bowling Green.
“We want everybody to know we’re still listening and we’re still learning, we’re committed to those two things,” said Aspacher, noting that they want to have a continuing discussion to establish a culture of trust in the community.
Aspacher told council that, in light of recent events in other communities there have been questions raised about policing policies in Bowling Green, particularly those dubbed the “8 Can’t Wait” policies.
Aspacher said that those policies – banning choke holds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation, requiring warning before shooting, exhausting all other means before shooting, duty to intervene, banning shooting at moving vehicles, requiring use of force continuum, and requiring comprehensive reporting – have been identified as ones that, if they are in place in local police divisions, they would significantly reduce the chance of police-involved violent encounters.
Aspacher said he spoke with Deputy Police Chief Justin White.
“I will tell you that I was gratified to learn that not only has the Bowling Green Police Division addressed all of the (policies) for many years… but there are also other relevant policing policies that are in place. I believe that it is significant that we’re discussing these locally” because since the policies are well-established at the police division it creates “a culture of accountability that our police division takes very seriously.”
Aspacher said the “8 Can’t Wait” policies have been in place in Bowling Green since the 1990s.
“We will always be looking for opportunities, particularly in this moment, to expand this discussion we have heard,” he said, noting there is still work to be done in terms of creating a culture of trust with the police in the community.
Aspacher further said he’s been asked recently about processes in place for citizens to lodge a complaint against the police division.
Aspacher said he provided information about that process to council, noting there has been a long-standing policy developed by the BGPD that provides a clear means for residents to engage in a complaint process.
The police division, he said, “is, again, being transparent in sharing this process and stating publicly that, if there’s a problem, they want to know about it.”
Aspacher requested that the policy be released to the media so it can be shared with the community and be made part of the ongoing discussion.