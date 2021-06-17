The Bowling Green Police Division has responded to two incidents involving the theft of lug nuts from vehicles. Residents are encouraged to inspect their vehicles prior to driving to ensure the vehicle can be safely operated.
Police Lt. Dan Mancuso said there is no value to the lug nuts, unlike catalytic converters which have been take periodically through the city for the past several months.
This is more of a safety issue, he said, and encouraged residents to check the status of the lug nuts on their vehicle tires to make sure they are in place. A lack of lug nuts could make the tire fall off while the vehicle is in motion, he said.
The Bowling Green Police Division ask that citizens report any and all suspicious activity that they observe.