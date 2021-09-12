The Bowling Green Police Division will be providing Late Night Establishment Employee Training on Sept. 29. The training will run from 5-7 p.m. and will focus on civil liability, state and local liquor laws, and fake ID recognition.
Education on the prevention and mitigation of discriminatory conduct will be provided as well. Employees and management staff of local businesses (bars and retail outlets) that sell alcoholic beverages as well as businesses open to the public during overnight hours are encouraged to attend.
This training will take place at the BGPD's training room, 175 W. Wooster St.
Registration is required via the BGPD website. Registration closes at 8 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Contact Detective Matt Robinson at 419-352-1131 or at mbrobinson@bgohio.org with any questions.
The session is free and certificates will be presented to attendees.