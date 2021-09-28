The Citizen Outreach Program is designed to bring the community and police together in a learning environment. Citizens will have an internal look at the Bowling Green Police Division’s operation, training and be able to connect with division personnel.
The program consists of two days of instruction and will be held on Oct. 28 from 5-9 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. Topics covered will include patrol operations, K9, investigations, use of force, firearms, defensive tactics and crisis negotiations. Space is limited.
Citizens interested in participating in the program should register at Form Center • Bowling Green, OH • CivicEngage (civicplus.com). For more information, contact Lt. Ryan Tackett at 419-352-1131 or rtackett@bgohio.org.